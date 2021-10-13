Economical 2-GHz DSOs sample at 5 GSa/sec

The Siglent SDS6000A Series of four-channel digital storage oscilloscopes include models available in bandwidths of 500 MHz, 1 GHz, and 2 GHz offering a sample rate of 5 GSa/sec (10 GSa/sec ESR) on each channel, a large memory depth of 500 Mpts, and the option to provide synchronous mixed signal analysis ability by adding 16 digital channel inputs. The series employs Siglent’s latest SPO technology, with a maximum waveform capture rate of up to 170,000 wfm/sec in Normal Mode and up to 750,000 wfm/sec in Sequence Mode. The large 12.1-in display capacitive touch-screen supports multi-touch gestures to greatly improve the operational efficiency. A 256-level intensity grading display function includes a color temperature mode. This scope also supports mouse control and remote web control over LAN.

With low background noise, signals can be displayed from 0.5 mV/div to 10 V/div. An innovative digital trigger system provides high sensitivity with low jitter and supports multiple powerful triggering modes that include serial bus triggering. Serial bus triggering and decoding supports protocols such as I2C, SPI, UART, CAN, LIN (standard), as well as CAN FD, FlexRay, I2S, MIL- STD-1553B, SENT and Manchester (optional).

Internal tools provided include Automatic Measurements for more than 50 parameters, History waveform recording, Search and Navigate functions, Mask Test, Bode Plot, Power Analysis, and Eye/Jitter Analysis. This allows extended waveform records to be captured, stored, and analyzed. Additional features of the SDS6000A series include an array of measurement and math capabilities, and an optional external Arbitrary Waveform Generator. The oscilloscope can control the attached SAG1021I isolated USB Function/Arbitrary Waveform Generator to create test signals up to 25MHz frequency and ±3V amplitude, with six basic waveforms plus multiple types of arbitrary waveforms available.

The Siglent SDS6000A Series of four-channel digital storage oscilloscopes are available now from Saelig Company, Inc. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig at 1-888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com, or visit www.saelig.com.