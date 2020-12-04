Economical 4-channel 100-MHz scope features advanced triggering, deep memory

The SDS1104X-U four-channel 100-MHz oscilloscope is a lower priced, economy version of the very popular SDS1104X-E. Many excellent features have been retained, including the large 7-in TFT-LCD display and ergonomic front panel design, while economies have been made by removing the optional MSO and function generator upgrade capabilities, a reduced time-base resolution and vertical resolution, eliminating web page and WiFi control, and using one 1 GSa/sec ADC not two 1 GSa/sec ADCs.

The SDS1104X-U uses the latest generation of Siglent’s Super-Phosphor technology, yielding waveform capture rates up to 100,000 wfm/sec (400,000 wfm/sec in sequence mode). It supports 256-level intensity grading and color temperature display modes, with a maximum sample rate of 1 GSa/sec and a maximum record length of 14 Mpts. For ease-of-use, most common functions can be accessed via the ergonomic front panel design.

The SDS1000X-U provides a high sensitivity, low jitter innovative digital trigger system which also supports serial bus triggering and decoding for I2C, SPI, UART, CAN, and LIN signals. The X-U model also includes history waveform recording and sequential triggering that enables extended waveform recording and analysis. Another powerful addition is the new 128k-point FFT math function when observing signal spectra. The new digital design includes a hardware co-processor that produces measurements quickly and accurately without slowing acquisition or front-panel response. The SDS1104X-U also supports extensive searching and simple navigating.

Ten types of one-button shortcuts are provided, supporting Auto Setup, Default, Cursors, Measure, Roll, History, Display/Persist, Clear Sweep, Zoom and Print. Instrument features include automatic measurements for 38 parameters as well as measurement statistics, zooming, gating, math, history and reference functions, peaks and markers. Multiple interfaces are included, such as USB Host, USB Device (USB -TMC), LAN, Pass/Fail, Trigger Out.

Supplied with four passive probes, the Siglent SDS1104X-U four-channel oscilloscope is available now at only $399 from Saelig Company, Inc. A full range of current and voltage probes is also available. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig at 1-888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com, or visit www.saelig.com.