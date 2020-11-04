Economical 7.5-GHz spectrum/VNA targets signal distortion, modulation, spectrum purity, frequency stability, crosstalk distortion parameters

The Siglent SVA1075X Spectrum/Vector Network Analyzer is a powerful tool with reliable automatic measurements for measuring the performance of RF circuits and networks such as amplifiers, filters, attenuators, cables, and antennas. With a wide frequency range from 9 kHz to 7.5 GHz, the SVA1015X analyzer delivers reliable automatic measurements with its built-in tracking generator and multiple modes of operation. It can operate as a vector network analyzer, a frequency domain reflectometer for distance-to-fault location, and a modulation analyzer. User-friendly operation is enhanced by the choice of its 10.1-in (1024×600) multi-touch screen, mouse, or keyboard input. Remote control is also possible via a web browser or a local PC (SCPI/Labview/IVI, based on USB-TMC/VXI-11/Socket/Telnet).

The phase behavior of networks can be important, especially in digital transmission systems. With its built-in preamplifier, the SVA1075X Vector Network Analyzer measures the signal magnitude and phase to quantify reflection coefficients or return loss. Knowledge of the phase of the reflection coefficient is particularly important for matching systems like antennas in maximizing power transfer. S-parameters are determined by measuring the magnitude and phase of the incident, reflected, and transmitted signals with the output terminated with a load that is equal to the characteristic impedance of the test system. This technique can be used to measure the rise time of amplifiers, filters, and other networks.

Additional broadcast measurement functions are available, such as Channel Power (CHP), Occupied Bandwidth (OBW), Carrier-to-Noise Ratio (CNR), Harmonics, Third Order Intercept (TOI) and Spectrogram. The optional Vector Signal Analysis offers detailed modulation analysis. Signal distortion and interference can easily be visualized within a constellation diagram. Phase or magnitude errors, as well as the error vector magnitude (EVM), can be determined for PSK, MSK or QAM modulated signals. These options together enable the analyzers to become powerful transceiver debugging tools. For electromagnetic pre-compliance testing, an EMI filter (200 Hz, 9 kHz, 120 kHz and 1 MHz) and quasi-peak detector package can simplify EMC pre-compliance measurements. To address the needs of antenna installations, the optional Distance-to-Fault measurement function enables the user to detect defects on cables or improper connections.

Applications include broadcast monitoring/evaluation, site surveys, S parameter measurement, cable/ antenna testing, analog/digital modulation analysis, EMI pre-compliance test, R&D, education, production, etc. Made by Siglent Technologies, a leading high quality test equipment manufacturer, with a growing worldwide reputation, the SVA1075X is available now from Saelig. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig at 1-888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com, or visit http://www.saelig.com/siglent-network-analyzers/sva1075x.htm.