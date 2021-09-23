Economical MCUs dissipate only 60µA / MHz, execute from Flash at 100 MHz

Renesas Electronics Corporation announced the expansion of its 32-bit RA Family of microcontrollers (MCUs) with a new group based on the latest Arm Cortex-M33 core. The new 100-MHz RA4E1 Group has best-in-class power consumption balanced with high performance and optimized feature integration. It enables fast design cycles and easy upgrades to other RA Family devices.

Renesas’ RA Family now boasts over 150 parts ranging from 48MHz to 200MHz. The RA Family MCUs offer industry-leading power consumption specifications, a very wide range of communications options, and best-in-class security options, including Arm TrustZone technology. All RA devices are supported by the Renesas Flexible Software Program (FSP) that includes highly efficient drivers and middleware to ease the implementation of communications and security. The FSP’s GUI simplifies and accelerates the development process. It enables flexible use of legacy code as well as easy compatibility and scalability with other RA Family devices. Designers using FSP also have access to the extensive Arm ecosystem, offering a wide range of tools that help speed time-to-market, as well as Renesas’ extensive partner network.

The RA4E1 MCUs are the first Entry-Line Group in the 100-MHz RA4 Series. The group includes four different parts, spanning from 48-pin to 64-pin packages, and from 256kB to 512kB of flash memory along with 128kB of SRAM. The RA4E1 devices offer the lowest active power consumption in their class, using only 60µA / MHz while executing from Flash at 100MHz. They deliver an optimized combination of innovative peripherals, connectivity options, and system cost-saving features. The RA4E1 Group is ideal for cost-sensitive applications and other systems requiring an optimal combination of performance and low power consumption.

Key Features of the RA4E1 Group include 100 MHz Arm Cortex-M33 CPU core; Integrated flash memory options from 256KB to 512KB; and 128KB RAM; Support for wide temperature range: Ta = -40/85°C; Package options from 48- to 64-pin; Low power operation: 60µA / MHz in active mode while executing at 100MHz; 81µA / MHz executing the CoreMark algorithm from Flash; Integrated USB 2.0 Full-Speed Device, Serial Communication, CAN and QSPI; System costs reduction with on-chip high precision (±0.25%) internal oscillator using FLL, abundant GPIO, advanced analog, low-voltage detection, and internal reset function;

Renesas has combined the RA4E1 MCUs with complementary analog and power offerings that work together seamlessly to create Winning Combinations for a variety of applications. Examples of these Winning Combinations include a Smart IoT Air Purifier and a Smart Coffee Machine for the RA4E1 MCUs. Renesas offers more than 250 Winning Combinations with compatible devices for a wide range of applications and end products. They can be found at renesas.com/win.

All the new RA4E1 MCUs are available today. To help engineers get started with the RA4E1 MCUs, Renesas is offering the FPB-RA4E1 fast prototype board with an on-chip debugger priced in the 20 USD range.