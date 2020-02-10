Economical RF signal sources support R&D, test & services apps

The AIM-TTi TGR2051 and TGR2053 RF Signal Generators are a major revision of the successful TGR 2000 series, which both offer exceptional performance, low phase noise, and offer output signals from 150 kHz to 1.5 and 3 GHz respectively. These versatile RF generators provide excellent frequency accuracy and stability, large signal amplitude range, low phase noise and extensive analog and digital modulation capabilities. Output power levels from -127 dBm to +13 dBm are available with 50-Vdc reverse-voltage protection.

Both models feature a simple, user-friendly, touch-operated GUI, with the 4.3-in.

color LCD clearly showing all relevant information and settings. Parameters can be adjusted from the menu on the LCD touch-screen or by using the front-panel keys and rotary wheel. A front-mounted USB flash drive allows pre-defined complex setups, sweep lists, and modulation patterns to be loaded into the instrument quickly and efficiently. 4 GB of non-volatile internal memory is provided for storing multiple setups, sweep lists, arbitrary modulation patterns and more. Up to 1,000 complete setups can be stored internally.

The instrument’s built-in DDS generator provides sine, square, +ramp, -ramp and triangle waves, and these can be applied in AM, FM or PM from the internal modulation source at frequencies ranging from 1 mHz to 1 MHz. External analog modulation signals can be applied via the rear panel. An extensive number of digital modulations are also available: FSK, GFSK, MSK, GMSK, HMSK, 3FSK, 4FSK, PSK, ASK and OOK. Built-in NRZ patterns include square wave, 7, 9, 11 and 15-bit PRBS. Digital modulation capabilities also include advanced filtering: Gaussian, Raised Cosine, Root Raised Cosine and Half Sine, as well as Grey Code and Binary Encoding. External digital modulation signals can be applied to the carrier waveform via the rear panel. A user-defined pattern generator is also included for modulating the carrier signal. Digital modulation and modulation patterns can be continuous or triggered externally, internally, manually, or remotely.

The sweep function can vary frequency and/or amplitude to test a wide range of input conditions. Linear or logarithmic sweeps can operate upwards or downwards. Alternatively, List Mode can be used to analyze a response at set frequencies and amplitude, dwelling on set values for specified periods. This technique is useful for tests at specific suspected problematic frequencies. Complex sweep triggering can control complete sweeps and/or each point within a sweep.

Both signal generators offer advanced remote-control connectivity for use in sophisticated automated systems. These RF sources can be rack-mounted with an available 2U 19-in. rack kit. They can be integrated into existing or new test setups with the help of an extensive command library for SCPI systems and Windows drivers for LabView, LabWindows, and Keysight VEE applications. Backward compatibility with Aim-TTI’s previous RF instruments enables their use in legacy systems too.

The TGR2051/2053 generators provide exceptional performance with high signal purity, high frequency accuracy and stability, a large signal amplitude range, low phase noise and fast amplitude/frequency sweeps. Extensive and flexible analog and digital modulation capabilities make these signal generators ideal for research and development, test and service work. With a small footprint and lightweight design, the TGR2051/2053 generators are high quality, reliability, and great value instruments for electronic design and test engineers.

Made by Aim-TTi, a leading European test equipment manufacturer, the TGR2000 series of RF signal generators is available now from Saelig Company, Inc., Fairport, NY the technical distributor. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, contact Saelig 1-888-772-3544, via email: info@saelig.com, or visit www.saelig.com.