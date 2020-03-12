Economical spectrum analyzer sports 7.5 GHz bandwidth

The Siglent SSA3075X Plus Spectrum Analyzer extends the frequency range of the SSA3000X series to 7.5 GHz to meet the growing need for higher bandwidths in testing circuit designs for 5G applications. Convenient control is provided via a 10.1-in touch screen or traditional buttons and knobs. Connecting an external mouse or keyboard makes for a convenient, computer-like usage with an intuitive menu structure. An included web server also facilitates easy remote control from anywhere in the world.

Standard features and benefits include a -165 dBm/Hz Displayed Average Noise Level, 1 Hz Minimum Resolution Bandwidth (RBW), a preamplifier as standard, and a tracking generator. Available options include an Analog/Digital Signal Modulation Analysis Mode, a Reflection Measurement Kit for VSWR and Return Loss measurement, an EMI Pre-Compliance Test with Quasi-Peak Detector, and an Advanced Measurement Kit.

Frequency Range from 9kHz to 7.5GHz

-165 dBm/Hz Displayed Average Noise Level (Typ.)

-98 dBc/Hz.@10 kHz Offset Phase Noise (1 GHz, Typ.)

1 Hz Minimum Resolution Bandwidth (RBW)

10.1-in Multi-Touch Screen, Mouse and Keyboard support

Preamplifier standard

Tracking Generator standard

Analog/Digital Signal Modulation Analysis Mode (Opt.)

Reflection Measurement Kit (Opt.)

EMI Filter and Quasi-Peak Detector Kit(Opt.)

Advanced Measurement Kit (Opt.)

Web Browser Remote Control via PC or mobile terminals

The Siglent SSA3075X Plus Spectrum Analyzer is a powerful and flexible tool for RF signal and network analysis. With a frequency range up to 7.5 GHz, this analyzer delivers reliable automatic measurements and multiple modes of operation, with other optional functions also offered.

Available now from Saelig Company, Inc., applications for the SSA3075X Plus include broadcast monitoring and evaluation, site surveying, EMI pre-compliance, research and development, education, production, and maintenance. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig at 1-888-7SAELIG, via email: info@saelig.com, or visit www.saelig.com.