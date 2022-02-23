Economical sub-miniature tactile switch supports one-million cycles

C&K has extended its tactile switch product family to include a long-life sub-miniature version. The PTS526 Series sub-miniature tactile switch expands upon the popular PTS526 switch series, with a 100% increase in electrical life cycle from 500,000 to 1,000,000 actuations. The PTS526 Series addresses the growing need for high quality and competitively priced switch solutions for high-volume consumer manufacturing.

The sub-miniature PTS526 Series switch has a 5.2 x 5.2 mm footprint and a customizable thickness of 0.8 mm up to 2.0 mm. With PCB space at a premium within consumer electronics devices, the ultra-compact PTS526 Series switch enables customers to either add more functionality to a design or develop smaller end-products — all without sacrificing performance or reliability.

With a large actuation surface for easier integration, the PTS526 Series is ideally suited for applications such as home automation, IoT devices and e-cigarettes, as well as control systems for items such as drones, e-bikes and robot vacuum cleaners.