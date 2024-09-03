ECTC 2025 calls for abstracts on emerging trends and technologies in electronics packaging

The 75th annual ECTC will take place May 27-30, 2025 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Dallas. More than 2,000 scientists, engineers, and business people from more than 20 countries are expected to attend.

ECTC announces that abstract submission will open on August 26, and the deadline for submissions is October 7, 2024. To submit an abstract, visit To submit an abstract, visit www.ectc.net

The ECTC 2025 technical program will address new developments, trends, and applications for a broad range of topics, including components, materials, assembly, reliability, modeling, interconnect design and technology, device and system packaging, heterogeneous integration, wafer-level packaging, photonics and optoelectronics, IoT, 5G, quantum computing and systems, 2.5D and 3D integration technology, and other emerging technologies in electronics packaging.

Previously unpublished, non-commercial paper abstracts are requested in areas including: Applied Reliability; Assembly and Manufacturing Technology; Electrical Design and Analysis; Emerging Technologies; RF, High-Speed Components & Systems; Interconnections; Materials & Processing; Thermal/Mechanical Simulation & Characterization; Packaging Technologies; Photonics; Interactive Presentations.