EDA design tool bundle addresses component lead time and availability changes

EMA Design Automation and Digi-Key Electronics have collaborated to release the OrCAD Capture Bundle, a special offer available only on digikey.

This new design bundle provides the tools, data, and models needed to ensure first-pass design success including OrCAD Capture, the industry-standard schematic design solution; In-design ability to search and select parts from Digi-Key; Searchable cloud library of schematic symbols connected to Digi-Key parametric data; Integrated sourcing tools to procure parts quickly and easily from Digi-Key; OrCAD e-Learning, including certification opportunities;

This unique collaboration furthers both EMA’s and Digi-Key’s goal of increasing the efficiency of engineers by providing the tools they need to streamline the design process. Now, engineers can focus on design, eliminate tedious tasks, quickly innovate, and keep the design process moving forward, all within a single unified design environment.

With the current uncertainty in the global electronics supply chain, it is more critical than ever that engineers have access to the information they need to make informed part decisions. By connecting the vast Digi-Key database of part parametric information with the industry standard in PCB schematic design, engineers now have an integrated “supply chain ready” path to confidently create manufacturable designs quickly and accurately.

The Digi-Key OrCAD Capture Bundle is available for purchase now worldwide.