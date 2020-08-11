EDA FastSPICE, analog/mixed-signal platforms work with new process technologies

Mentor, a Siemens business, announced that its industry-leading Calibre nmPlatform and Analog FastSPICE (AFS) custom and analog/mixed-signal (AMS) circuit verification platform are now qualified for Samsung Foundry’s newest process technologies. Customers can now use these offerings on Samsung’s 5/4-nanometer FinFET processes for the verification and sign-off of production tapeouts for their most advanced IC designs.

Featuring exceptional power, performance and area (PPA), Samsung’s new 5nm FinFET processes include enhancements which, together with smaller 5nm geometries, enable performance improvements compared to previous process nodes.

The Mentor tools in addition to Calibre nmDRC achieving Samsung Foundry certification for these new foundry processes include: