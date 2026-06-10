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Microcontroller Tips

Edge AI FPGAs support 2.5 Gbps I/O

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Efinix® Inc. has introduced the Titanium Edge™ family of FPGAs for edge AI applications, with devices ranging from 39,000 to 123,000 logic elements, support for up to 2.5 Gbps I/O and MIPI x1/x2/x4/x8 interfaces for multi-sensor systems. The lineup includes System-in-Package options that combine FPGA, HyperRAM and boot flash to reduce PCB footprint by up to 60%, with package sizes down to 5.5 mm × 5.5 mm, along with hardware SEU scrubbing for reliability in high-uptime deployments. Security variants planned for Q4 2026 add post-quantum-ready features including ML-DSA-65 authentication, AES-256-GCM encryption, secure boot and key lifecycle management for applications that require long-term device protection.

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Puja Mitra

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