Edge AI module with 12 TOPS earns Ubuntu 24.04 LTS certification

Advantech’s AOM-2721 Open Standard Module (OSM) is now certified for Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. The module passed hardware compatibility and validation testing. That gives developers a stable OS baseline with predictable maintenance updates.

The module is built on the Qualcomm Dragonwing QCS6490. It delivers up to 12 TOPS of AI performance in a 45 × 45 mm footprint at a 6.9 W TDP. It supports dual cameras, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, LPDDR5 memory, and UFS storage. Target applications include autonomous mobile robots, machine vision, and portable medical devices.

Software support includes peripheral drivers, Qualcomm’s QAIRT and QNN SDKs, and long-term BSP maintenance. An optional Ubuntu Pro for Devices subscription adds up to 15 years of security maintenance, ongoing CVE remediation, hardening and compliance tools, and fleet management.

The AOM-2721 is available now with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS support.