Edge AI SoCs target battery-powered devices

Ambiq® has released the Apollo330 Plus and Apollo510 Lite SoC series for battery-powered edge AI devices, including wearables, hearables, AR devices, digital health monitors and industrial sensors. The Arm® Cortex®-M55-based devices include up to 2 MB SRAM and 2 MB embedded NVM, AI acceleration up to 8 MACs per cycle, secureSPOT® 3.0 with Arm TrustZone® technology and package options including BGA and WLCSP. Wireless variants add a 48/96 MHz Arm® Cortex-M4F network processor with Bluetooth® Low Energy, Bluetooth Classic, LE Audio and Auracast™ support, while the Apollo510 Lite series adds 2D/2.5D graphics acceleration and graphiqSPOT® for low-power displays.