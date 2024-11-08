Edge AI software suite adds five ready-to-deploy models

Infineon Technologies AG is further strengthening its AI software portfolio as Edge AI comes to a growing number of consumer and industrial applications. With that in mind, the company introduces DEEPCRAFT, a new software solution category brand for Edge AI and Machine Learning. Infineon recognizes the huge potential of Edge AI for the market, and the importance of providing customers with the tools to utilize Edge AI.

The DEEPCRAFT brand portfolio will include the existing Edge AI software products DEEPCRAFT Studio and DEEPCRAFT Ready Models (formerly Imagimob Studio and Imagimob Ready Models) and will quickly expand to provide Infineon customers with an even wider range of new Edge AI and Machine Learning software tools, models and solutions. Find more information on DEEPCRAFT, including the current product offering, available here.

In parallel with the introduction of DEEPCRAFT, the Infineon-owned Edge AI company Imagimob has launched additional Ready Models. These AI models are easily deployable and ready for production. The five new Models support gesture and surface detection via radar sensors as well as human fall detection using an accelerometer and extend the audio detection offering to industrial customers.

The new DEEPCRAFT Ready Models can be used to trigger many functionalities tailored to customers’ needs. The new models include:

DEEPCRAFT Ready Model for Direction of Sound Arrival Detection can be paired with other audio detection models to determine where a sound is coming from. When paired with the Ready Model for Siren Detection, for example, vehicles can understand which direction an emergency vehicle is coming from; That information can then be used to trigger various safety enhancements or to enable autonomous driving.

DEEPCRAFT Ready Model for Surface Detection is designed to let smart lawn mowers determine whether a surface is grass or not using a radar-based model, bringing a new level of sophistication to these devices.

DEEPCRAFT Ready Model for Factory Alarm Detection brings an added layer of safety to factory workers. It can, for example, be used to send an alert to workers wearing noise cancelling headphones or similar equipment when a siren or alarm goes off which might otherwise be inaudible.

DEEPCRAFT Ready Model for Gesture Detection makes smart homes and lifestyle products easier to use. For example, items can be turned on or off and volume can be raised or lowered with a radar-based model that recognizes five hand gestures.

DEEPCRAFT Ready Model for Fall Detection uses an accelerometer to understand motion and recognize falling, with minimal battery consumption for long battery life in wearables, providing safety for users, especially senior citizens.

Imagimob has been part of Infineon since May 2023 and drives innovation at the forefront of Edge AI and tiny ML, enabling the intelligent products of the future. Imagimob products offer game-changing productivity and faster time-to-market. DEEPCRAFT™ Studio is a platform for swift end-to-end development of Edge AI applications for embedded devices. Off-the-shelf DEEPCRAFT™ Ready Models enable quick, easy implementation of Edge AI.