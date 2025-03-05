Edge computer controller operates in -25 °C to 50 °C range with fanless design

ASRock Industrial announces the iEP-7040E Series Industrial IoT Controller with Intel Core Ultra 200H Processors (Arrow Lake-H). The controller integrates CPU, GPU, and NPU technologies for edge computing applications in automation, computer vision, and industrial environments.

The iEP-7040E Series utilizes Intel Core Ultra 7 255H/5 225H Processors with up to 16 cores (6P+8E+2LPE) and 16 threads. It features integrated Intel Arc Graphics and a dedicated NPU for AI acceleration. Memory support includes dual DDR5 5600 MHz SO-DIMM with capacities up to 96GB, complemented by Intel In-Band ECC support for data integrity in industrial applications.

The controller comes in a compact fanless design with dimensions of 55 x 170 x 134 mm (W x H x D) for the Basic and 8DIO SKUs, and 68 x 170 x 134 mm (W x H x D) for the PoE, 5LAN, and 5G SKUs. It operates within a temperature range of -25°C to 50°C and accepts 9-36V DC power input. The device includes protection features such as OVP, UVP, OCP, and 80V Surge Protection, with mounting options for wall, VESA, and DIN rail installations.

Connectivity options on the iEP-7040E Series include three RS232/422/485 serial ports, three USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 ports, one USB 2.0 port, and one line out/mic in port. Networking capabilities comprise three 2.5GbE Intel i226-IT LAN ports, with PoE and 5LAN SKUs adding two additional 1GbE Intel i210-AT LAN ports. The POE SKU supports two IEEE 802.3AF PoE ports for connected devices. Visual output is handled through one HDMI 2.0b port and one VGA port.

The 8DIO SKU variant provides 8-channel digital I/O with 3KV sink/source isolation, while other SKUs offer 4-channel digital I/O. Expansion capabilities include one M.2 Key B (3042/3052) slot for 4G LTE/5G modules, one M.2 Key E (2230/2260) slot for Wi-Fi/BT modules, one M.2 2280 Key M slot for storage, and one microSD slot for additional memory.

Wireless connectivity on the iEP-7040E Series extends to 4G LTE support across all models, with 5G capability in the 5LAN-5G and 5G-WIFI SKUs. Wi-Fi 7/6E is available in the Basic, PoE, 5LAN-WIFI, 5G-WIFI, and 8DIO SKUs, alongside Bluetooth 5.4. RF connectivity is managed through seven SMA connectors on the Basic and 5G SKUs, five SMA connectors on the PoE, 5LAN, and 8DIO SKUs, plus one Nano SIM card slot.

The iEP-7040E Series is designed for manufacturing, process automation, robotic control, smart cities, and edge AI applications. It follows Open Process Automation principles and provides integration capabilities for industrial IoT systems. For detailed product information.