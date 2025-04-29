Edge computing hardware integrates with existing development toolchain for AI applications

ACT Expo New Eagle introduced the Raptor High-Performance Compute Platform, a rugged, GPU-enabled embedded controller built on a vision processing unit (VPU) from John Deere. The new platform marks the first high-performance compute target in the Raptor hardware lineup, significantly expanding the capabilities of New Eagle’s embedded control ecosystem.

New Eagle will demonstrate the Raptor High-Performance Compute Platform built on the John Deere VPU at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo 2025, April 28-30, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. The new Raptor platform will be featured live at booth #4801, where attendees can see it in action alongside two additional demonstrations showcasing New Eagle’s latest cybersecurity and CAN gateway solutions.

Built on a next-generation, GPU-enabled compute module, the Raptor High-Performance Compute Platform delivers up to 275 TOPS of processing power and supports up to 12 GMSL2 camera inputs with Power-over-Coax (PoC) technology. This performance makes it ideal for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), mobile robotics, rapid prototyping, and rugged industrial automation environments.

While the VPU hardware originates from John Deere, New Eagle has fully integrated the platform into the Raptor ecosystem, enabling developers to design, build, and deploy applications using model-based development with the Raptor toolchain. The platform is ruggedized for real-world conditions with IP67 sealing, fanless passive cooling, and wide voltage and temperature support, making it production-ready for demanding environments.

Core capabilities include: First high-performance GPU-enabled controller in the Raptor ecosystem, unlocking edge AI, machine vision, and model-based control; Designed for rugged deployment, with passive cooling, 12–56V support, and full submersion protection; Embedded developer-friendly, supporting C/C++, Python, Simulink, and soon, Raptor auto-code generation; Ideal for AI-based applications like lane detection, sensor fusion, mobile robotics, and predictive control.

The new platform reflects New Eagle’s continued investment in expanding the Raptor portfolio, bringing GPU-based compute to its hardware lineup for the first time. By integrating the John Deere VPU into the Raptor ecosystem, New Eagle enables customers to scale into AI-powered applications with a rugged, production-ready controller supported by the same development toolchain they already know and trust.