Edge computing modules deliver 15 TOPs processing for vision applications

IMDT has announced the release of two new computing products based on the Renesas RZ/V2N processor: the V2N System-on-Module (SOM) and the V2N Single-Board Computer (SBC). These platforms are designed to support AI-driven vision applications at the edge while maintaining cost-effectiveness and energy efficiency.

The new modules follow IMDT’s previous V2H-based solutions and aim to make embedded AI systems more accessible across various application domains, including robotics, smart cities, industrial automation, IoT, and retail. The Renesas RZ/V2N processor that powers these modules features a quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 CPU operating at 1.8GHz and includes an integrated AI accelerator.

The V2N product family delivers up to 15 TOPs (Sparse) of AI processing performance and supports connections for up to two 4-lane MIPI CSI-2 cameras. This makes the modules suitable for edge AI applications where cost considerations are important.

The V2N SOM provides a modular computing solution in a compact 58x36x6mm form factor. It includes the RZ/V2N processor with its quad-core CPU, integrated Renesas DRP-AI3 accelerator for vision workloads, and 4K video encoding and decoding capabilities. The module offers customizable memory configurations for DDR and eMMC, as well as options for carrier board and software customization.

The V2N SBC expands the SOM into a more comprehensive development platform. It comes in a 125x80x20mm form factor and includes multi-camera support, internal and external Image Signal Processors (ISPs), and extensive connectivity options. These include M.2 NGFF Key-E slots for Wi-Fi or additional AI accelerators, M.2 NGFF Key-B for cellular connectivity, and dual Gigabit Ethernet ports with optional Power over Ethernet (PoE). Additional features include CAN-FD transceiver, 6-DOF Inertial Measurement Unit, and 3-Axis Magnetometer for motion sensing applications.

Both products are currently available for pre-order as part of IMDT’s strategy to expand its processor offerings based on the Renesas RZ/V series. The new modules are positioned to help developers implement vision-enabled AI solutions across multiple industries by providing an accessible foundation for application development.