SECO has announced sample availability of the SOM-COMe-CT6-R8000, a COM Express® 3.1 Type 6 Compact module based on AMD Ryzen™ Embedded 8000 Series processors. The platform combines x86 processing, up to 8 cores and 16 threads, AMD RDNA 3 graphics, an AMD XDNA NPU and DDR5-5600 support for industrial edge applications including HMIs, machine vision, robotics and automation where local processing, graphics output and AI inference are needed. It supports PCIe Gen4, high-speed USB and up to four independent displays, and it can be deployed through a carrier board to match application-specific system designs. The module also supports Clea OS for secure boot, OTA updates, device monitoring and containerized applications.