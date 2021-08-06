Edge-mount, USB Type-C plug expands design flexibility

GCT’s new edge mount USB Type-C Plug provides design engineers with greater options for docking solutions and plug-in external dongle devices.

The USB4155 is mid-mounted to make the best use of the PCB thickness within the profile of the connector. The slim 2.9mm profile offers features on the external metal case that provide excellent EMI / RFI protection and engage with case designs to optimize strength, eliminating external forces being transmitted to the PCB solder joint.

The plug has two rows of SMT contacts for soldering on one side of the PCB and 2 PCB shell stakes for shell grounding and retention on the PCB.

The horizontal USB4155 complements the vertical USB4151 plug and other connectors in the GCT range to give designers a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for any USB C application in any orientation.

The unique nature of the right-angle plug requires careful consideration when designing for production. Ideas and solutions for jig designs are provided in the drawing. GCT offers 3D models and PCB footprints free to download, making digital evaluation and simulation just a few clicks away from successful integration into your creation.

The USB4155 is now available through GCT’s global distribution network, including Digi-Key Electronics and Mouser Electronics, for immediate shipping.