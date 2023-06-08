EE World’s 2023 T&M Handbook is now available

For 2023, the digital version features 11 technical articles that cover test from signal integrity on the bench to automated test on the production floor.

Test & measurement covers every aspect of electronics. After all, everything needs accurate and fast testing. Remember, test can always be more accurate, take less time, and cost less.

What’s this automated test, you ask? You see, if you spend your days in the engineering lab, you might not see what’s important for test on the production floor. In production, there’s little time for test so it’s all about automation and throughput. That’s why we feature articles on modular test systems, test executives, and instrument drivers. Even if you’ve written test software for your bench to control a few instruments, developing an entire automated test system for production is a different game.

Another article on automation for bench testing discusses how to automate measurement on wide-bandgap devices such as SiC and GaN. See page 22.

This year, we feature two articles on measuring power integrity, a subset of signal integrity where dips, drops, and noise can affect signal quality. The articles on page 24 and 29 provide tips and techniques for measuring the DC power quality on a board.

Who is Martin Rowe and where is Lee Teschler? Lee retired at the end of 2022 and I inherited test & measurement on January 1, 2023. I spent some 27 years covering test & measurement for Test & Measurement World and EDN. At T&MW I covered modular instruments test automation, communications test, and calibration. I now bring that background to EE World.

While new technologies have emerged in my time, many of the test issues have remained. They’ve just gotten harder because of higher frequencies, smaller devices, and more integration. Test points in between many devices have vanished because of more integration.

I hope you find the 2023 T&M handbook interesting and informative. We welcome your comments and contributions.

Click on the cover image to read the handbook online or download your copy.