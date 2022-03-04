Efficient 150/200-W dc-dc converters target data processing, industrial uses

CUI Inc announced the expansion of its PRQ Isolated dc-dc converters line, which provides a lower-cost alternative to VHK models and high-wattage power solutions. The PRQ150W-D/T/DIN and PRQ200W-D/T/DIN are EN 62368-1 certified 150W and 200W quarter-brick dc-dc converters housed in fully encapsulated aluminum alloy cases. They are suited for designers working on data, telecom, robotics, and industrial applications that require large amounts of power in a compact package.

Coupled with their EN 62368-1 certification, the new converters also boast a UL 940V-0 flammability rating and overcurrent, over-voltage, and short-circuit protection. They offer up to 91% efficiency, a single regulated output, a five-sided shield, and an ultra-wide 4:1 input range.

CUI Inc’s dc-dc converters are available in a DIP package and with or without a heatsink or baseplate.

The PRQ150W-D/T/DIN and PRQ200W-D/T/DIN are available immediately.