Efficient 200-W desktop supplies boast no-load consumption of just 210 mW

CUI announced the addition of two GaN desktop ac-dc power supply series to its SDI product family. The SDI200G-U and SDI200G-UD offer 200 W of continuous power from a compact desktop package. These ac-dc supplies have been designed for a wide range of portable industrial and consumer products, where efficient power is needed in a lighter, smaller adapter package.

The SDI200G-U and SDI200G-UD comply with UL/EN/IEC 62368-1 and 60950-1 requirements. The adapters also meet the current average efficiency and no-load power specifications mandated by the US Department of Energy (DoE) under the Level VI standard and the European Union’s (EU) CoC Tier 2 directive for universal input voltage ranges; with up to a 250 percent increase in power density, no-load power consumption as low as 210 mW, and universal input voltage ranges of 90 ~ 264 Vac..

The SDI200G-U series offers a three-prong (C14) inlet, while the SDI200G-UD features a two-prong (C8) inlet. Measuring 5.91 x 2.13 x 1.3 in. (150 x 54 x 33 mm.), the compact new models are 32% smaller than the non-GaN models.

The SDI200G-U and SDI200G-UD are available immediately with prices starting at $188.50 per unit at 5 pieces through distribution.