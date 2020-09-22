Efficient fanless supplies deliver 1 kW

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. announced the availability of its Excelsys CS1000 fanless power supply series. Delivering up to 1000W with no fans, this convection cooled family of highly efficient power supplies eliminates acoustic noise, vibration and the need for baseplate cooling, making them lightweight and ideal for use in a wide range of medical treatment applications, as well as vibration-sensitive clinical, diagnostic and industrial applications.

As the newest addition to the Excelsys low voltage power product line, the CS1000 series leads the market with conversion efficiencies of up to 94 percent, as well as a 24W bias supply voltage of 5V or 12V. The power supplies are available with 24-volt or 48-volt single outputs and operate off universal AC input voltage of 90 to 264VAC. The CS1000 series offers system designers a variety of features for increased performance, efficiency and reliability for mission-critical applications, including:

Medical: Clinical diagnostic equipment, medical lasers, dialysis equipment, radiological imaging, clinical chemistry

Industrial: Test and measurement, industrial machines, automation equipment, printing, telecommunications, audio equipment

High Reliability: Harsh industrial electronics, radar (naval- and ground-based), communications, test and measurement

The series provides intelligent analog and digital control and monitoring with Power Management Bus (PMBus), an open-standard digital power management capability. Control and monitoring features include AC Fail, global remote/off, output voltage/current control as well a large suite of protection features, such as over-voltage, over-current, short circuit and over-temperature.

The CS1000 is available in M and S versions, each with 24-volt or 48-volt output options. The CS1000M is certified for IEC60601-1 3rd edition and IEC60601-1-2 4th edition (EMC) for medical applications, and provides 2 x MOPP, 4kVAC primary to secondary isolation as well as <300uA leakage current. The CS1000S carries IEC60950 safety approvals and is also certified for the upcoming IEC62368-1 safety standard for industrial applications.