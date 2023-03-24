Efficient triple 3.6 kW LLC set designed for on-board chargers

On-board chargers are typically integrated into the vehicle’s powertrain and require transformers to convert the AC power from external charging stations or home charging units, into the DC power needed to charge the vehicle’s battery. On-board chargers are typically integrated into the vehicle’s powertrain and require transformers to convert the AC power from external charging stations or home charging units, into the DC power needed to charge the vehicle’s battery.

Premo has developed an efficient triple 3.6 KW LLC (suited for 400V Input) set with a transformer and resonance inductor specifically designed for onboard chargers capable of handling up to 11 kilowatts of power. Its compact design, durability, and high efficiency make it a popular choice among OBC manufacturers.

The BCBM-11KW-004 series is a high-reliability and high-efficiency solution designed to minimize energy losses during the charging process, which helps to reduce the overall energy consumption of the charging system. This can be particularly important for electric vehicles, where efficient use of energy can help to maximize the vehicle’s range and minimize charging times.

The combined unit features a compact design, 158x98x38cm, and is lightweight, with only 1500g total weight and reduced volume, which makes it well-suited for use in electric vehicles on board chargers where space is at a premium. It is also designed to be highly durable and able to withstand the rigors of daily use in demanding environments.

The usage of specific thermal conductive encapsulation material, like Coolmag, improves the performance capability of the part. During manufacturing, the encapsulation process is made to guarantee no bubbles or voids inside the part, removing the chances of thermal runaways or failures.

PREMO has developed a fully automatic manufacturing process for this kind of part design. The current production, deployed in two different plants (Vietnam and Morocco) is fully automated by using cobots from PREMO Robotics. Due to this high automatization level, the high volume demand coming from electric and hybrid vehicles is secured with top-notch quality levels.

This solution offers a 14:15 Turn Ratio and a main inductance value of 115uH. It provides a switching frequency of 98-150KHz and an output voltage of 240-460V/<14.7Arms. BCBM family includes solutions with 4kW, 7 kW, 11kW, and 22kW. This set can be customized according to customer requirements.