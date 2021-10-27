eFPGA block tools enable fast designs on UMC 22-nm process

QuickLogic Corporation announced the availability of its first customer-defined eFPGA block from the Australis IP Generator for the UMC 22nm process. The Australis tool enables rapid eFPGA IP generation for nearly any foundry and node. This eFPGA IP core is available now, and any future customizations of it for companies using this same foundry/process node combination can be completed in mere weeks.

The new eFPGA IP will be integrated into customers’ SoC designs and is supported by the complete QuickLogic Aurora software tool suite as well as a wide range of open-source tools.

By integrating an embedded FPGA IP, customers gain the flexibility to make RTL design changes post-production. Such changes enable a single SoC to serve multiple, adjacent applications, or to evolve with changing standards, while also allowing for the addition of new features to address competitive changes in the marketplace. As a result, the market opportunity and useful product life of high-investment SoCs can be dramatically extended, increasing profitability and product ROI. Particular benefits are expected for smart IoT, industrial, security, aerospace, healthcare, and high-reliability markets.

The Australis eFPGA IP Generator, including support for the UMC 22nm process, is available now. SoC customers can start designing today and have a customized, ready-to-integrate eFPGA IP block in a matter of weeks.