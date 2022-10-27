eFPGA IP core now available on 7 nm tech node

Flex Logix Technologies, Inc. announced that it has completed porting and delivered the EFLX4K eFPGA IP core, both the Logic and DSP versions, on TSMC 7nm technology to its lead customer for integration into a production ASIC. By making eFPGA technology available in 7nm with the leading foundry, customers can now develop devices with integrated FPGA that can be reconfigured after tape-out to adapt to new requirements, changing standards and protocols as needed while reducing power and end system costs.

Using Flex Logix’s EFLX, chip developers can implement eFPGA from a few thousand LUTs to hundreds of thousands of LUTs with performance and density per square millimeter similar to leading FPGA companies in the same process generation. EFLX eFPGA is modular so arrays can be spread throughout the chip, can have all-logic or be heavy-DSP, and can integrate RAM in an array of many types. EFLX eFPGA is available today in popular 7, 12, 16, 22, 28, and 40 nm process nodes with more advanced nodes planned for future release.