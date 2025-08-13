eFuse protects equipment to 12 V, 60 A

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited announced the release of its AOZ17517QI series, a 60A eFuse in a compact 5mm x 5mm QFN package. AOS optimized this new eFuse product series for 12V power rails in servers, data centers, and telecom infrastructure.

Due to high-reliability requirements for datacenter and telecom infrastructure products, all critical power rails are monitored and protected by an eFuse device to protect the main power bus from interruption due to abnormal load under fault conditions. AOS’ eFuse continuously monitors the current flowing through the power switch. If the current exceeds the set limit, the switch will limit the current to the maximum allowed. If the high current load persists, the switch will eventually turn off, protecting downstream loads from damage, thus acting as a fuse.