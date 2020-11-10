eGaN 170-V FETs optimized for synchronous rectification apps

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation advances the performance capability while lowering the cost of off-the-shelf gallium nitride transistors with the introduction of the EPC2059 (6.8 mΩ, 170 V) eGaN FET. This device is the latest in a family of 100 V – 200 V solutions suitable for a wide range of power levels and price points. They are designed to meet the increasing demands of 48 V – 56 V server and data center products as well as an array of consumer power supply applications for high-end computing, including gaming PCs, LCD/LED TVs, and LED lighting.

The EPC2059 is ideal for DC-DC secondary-side synchronous rectification in AC/DC adaptors, fast chargers, and power supplies with a power range between 100 W and 6 kW. The performance advantage of gallium nitride devices helps designers achieve the demanding efficiency requirements for 80 Plus Titanium power supplies while providing smaller, faster, cooler, and lighter systems with lower system costs than currently available solutions.