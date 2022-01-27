eGaN bidirectional dc/dc converter handles 65-A loads

EPC announces the availability of the EPC9170, a 2 kW, two-phase 48 V – 14 V bidirectional converter that operates with 96.8% peak efficiency in a small footprint. The board features the ePower 100 V, 65 A integrated circuit chipset. The chipset includes the EPC23101 eGaN IC plus EPC2302 eGaN FET for a solution capable of a maximum withstand voltage of 100 V, delivering up to 65 A load current, while capable of switching speeds greater than 1 MHz.

The fast-switching speed and low losses of the gallium nitride (GaN) devices allow the converter to operate at 500 kHz, which significantly reduces the size of the solution and exceeds 96.5% efficiency between 60 A and 110 A with 95.8% efficiency at 140 A.

Key features of the EPC23101 integrated circuit used on the EPC9170 include integrated high-side FET with 3.3 mOhm max RDS(on) with gate driver, input logic interface, level shifting, bootstrap charging, gate drive buffer circuits, and gate driver output to drive external low-side eGaN FET. The integration of the driver further simplifies the design and reduces parasitics.

The EPC2302 eGaN FET featured on the EPC9170, offers a super small typical RDS(on), of just 1.4 mOhm, together with very small QG, QGD, and QOSS parameters for low conduction and switching losses.

Both the EPC23101 and EPC2302 feature a thermally enhanced QFN package with an exposed top with optimized pinout between the two devices. The combined chipset footprint is 7 mm x 5 mm, offering an extremely small solution size for the highest power density applications.

The EPC9170 demonstration board is priced at $498.00 /each and is available for immediate delivery from Digi-Key.