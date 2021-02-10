eGaN DC-DC demo board comes in tiny 1/16th brick size

EPC announces the availability of the EPC9157, a 300 W DC-DC demo board in the tiny 1/16th brick size, measuring just 33 mm x 22.9 mm x 9mm (1.3 x 0.9 x 0.35 in). The EPC9157 demo board integrates the Renesas ISL81806 80 V dual synchronous buck controller with the latest-generation EPC2218 eGaN FETs from EPC to achieve greater than 95% efficiency for 48 V input to 12 V regulated output

conversion at 25 A.

Brick DC-DC converters are widely used in the data center, computing, telecommunication, and automotive applications converting a nominal 48 V to a nominal 12 V distribution bus, among other output voltages. The main

trend has been towards higher power density. eGaN FETs provide the fast switching, high efficiency, and small size that can meet the stringent power density requirements of these leading-edge applications. EPC2218 is the smallest high efficiency 100 V eGAN FET on the market.

Renesas’ ISL81806 is the industry’s first 80V dual-output or two-phase synchronous buck controller with integrated

GaN drivers, supporting switching frequencies up to 2 MHz. It uses peak current mode control and generates two

independent outputs or one output with two interleaved phases. It supports current sharing, synchronization for

paralleling more controllers and/or more phases, enhanced light load efficiency, and low shutdown current.

Protection features include input UVLO, over current, over-voltage, and over temperature. The ISL81806 can

directly drive EPC GaN FETs, ensuring easy design, low component count, and low solution cost. The highly

integrated ISL81806 reduces BOM cost for GaN solutions because it does not require any microcontroller, current

sense amplifiers, or housekeeping power.

The EPC9157 demonstration board from EPC is priced $378.00 each and is available for immediate delivery

from Digi-Key