eGaN FETs boast lower on resistance

EPC advances the performance capability while lowering the cost of off-the-shelf gallium nitride transistors with the introduction of EPC2218 and EPC2204100 V eGaN FETs. The applications for these leading-edge devices include synchronous rectification, class-D audio, infotainment systems, DC-DC converters (hard-switched and resonant), and lidar for autonomous cars, robotics, and drones.

The EPC2218 (3.2 mΩ, 231 Apulsed) and the EPC2204 (6 mΩ, 125 Apulsed) have nearly 20% lower RDS(on), as well as increased DC ratings compared with prior generation eGaN FET products. The performance advantage over a benchmark silicon device is even higher.

The EPC2204 has 25% lower on-resistance, yet is three times smaller in size. Gate charge is less than half that of the silicon MOSFET benchmark, and like all eGaN FETs, there is no reverse recovery charge, enabling lower distortion class-D audio amplifiers, as well as more efficient synchronous rectifiers and motor drives.

Price and Availability: EPC2218 $2.09 EPC90123 $118.75; EPC2204 $0.99 EPC9097 $118.75