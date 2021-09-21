eGaN FETs support 48–12V- DC-DC circuits ranging from 500 W to 2 kW

The EPC2069 (1.6 mΩ typical, 40 V) eGaN FET is ideal for applications with demanding requirements for high power density performance including 48 V – 54 V input servers. Lower gate charges and zero reverse recovery losses enable high frequency operation of 1 MHz, and beyond, at high efficiency in a tiny 10.6 mm2 footprint for state-of-the-art power density. The EPC2069 can support 48V – 12V DC-DC solutions ranging from 500 W to 2 kW and exceed 98% efficiency. The use of eGaN devices in both the primary side and the secondary side are required to achieve maximum power density > 4000 W/in3

According to Alex Lidow, EPC’s co-founder and CEO, “The EPC2069 is perfectly designed for the secondary side of the LLC DC-DC converter from 40 V – 60 V to 12 V, which is becoming very common for the new 48 V – 54 V input servers required for high density computing applications such as artificial intelligence and gaming. This 40-volt device offers both smaller size and reduced parasitics compared with previous-generation 40 V GaN FETs and at lower cost; thus, offering designers both improved performance and cost savings.”

The EPC90139 development board is a 40 V maximum device voltage, 40 A maximum output current, half bridge with onboard gate drives, featuring the EPC2069 eGaN FETs. This 2” x 2” (50.8 mm x 50.8 mm) board is designed for optimal switching performance and contains all critical components for easy evaluation of the EPC2069. Both the EPC2069 and EPC90139 are available to order from Digi-Key at http://www.digikey.com/Suppliers/us/Efficient-Power-Conversion.page?lang=en

The EPC2069 eGaN FET is priced at 2.5K u/reel at $2.73 each. The EPC90139 development board is priced at $123.75/each. Both the EPC2069 and EPC90139 are available for immediate delivery from Digi-Key at http://www.digikey.com/Suppliers/us/Efficient-Power-Conversion.page?lang=en