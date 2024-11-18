Eight-channel driver and photo receiver join precision IC family

Apex Microtechnology announced the addition of two new devices to its Precision IC product line: an 8-channel driver and a photo receiver amplifier IC. These devices join the family of nine linear amplifier ICs and four driver and sensor ICs, expanding the range of products providing supply voltages up to 350V with multi-channel architectures.

The new devices strengthen Apex’s capabilities for high-power, high-precision applications, including piezoelectric transduction, capacitive actuation, and LED drivers. The AIC1513 8-channel parallel high-voltage driver features eight high-voltage push-pull outputs designed for industrial applications. It operates at voltages up to 300V with current handling of 40 mA per output, suitable for driving capacitive and resistive loads such as piezoelectric transducers and electroluminescent devices.

The AIC1638 photo receiver amplifier IC serves applications like smoke detectors and light barriers. It filters ambient light and amplifies detected pulses from photodiodes, incorporating current mirror output and integrated polarity protection. The device minimizes external component requirements and supports light sensing from millimeter to meter ranges.

Both devices are in volume production with samples available for qualified applications. Technical support is available through Apex Applications Engineering.