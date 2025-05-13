Eight-phase controller provides two output power rails

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited announced its AOZ98252QI 2-output, 8-phase controller with low 2.5 mA quiescent power. Featuring AMD SVI3 high-speed and SMBus digital interfaces, the AOZ98252QI is engineered as a key component in a complete system power solution with AOS’ DrMOS products for graphics and desktop systems.

The AOZ98252QI digital controller provides two output rails in flexible 8+0 to 4+4 GFX/SOC and Vcore/SOC output rails. It is designed with AOS’ Advanced Transient Modulator (A2TM) that delivers cutting-edge variable frequency hysteretic peak current mode control with a proprietary phase current sensing scheme. Using the A2TM feature, designers can achieve fast response times and optimal current balance for transient and DC loads. These benefits also provide design flexibility, helping to lessen component count and reduce BOM costs while streamlining design efforts.

This new AOS power solution offers low quiescent power in all power states, providing the enhanced energy efficiency demanded by next-generation graphics and desktop system designs. Designed to meet the AMD SVI3 2.0 specification, it features an SMBus interface that facilitates application-specific configurations, allowing settings to be programmed into product registers. These capabilities also reduce the need for manual solder rework during development. Programming is streamlined using the AOS Graphical User Interface (GUI) or a customized Embedded Control (EC). The controller also provides the ability to store register settings during development and when the configuration is finalized.

Designers can use the AOZ98252QI to provide a full range of protection and warning features, including UVP, OVP, OCP, and OTP. Fault protection behavior can also be easily programmed through SMBus. In addition, AOS’ Vcore and GFX solution offers real-time telemetry information via SMBus for VIN, VOUT, temperature, output current, power state, and Psys / Isys input reporting.

When paired with AOS’ full portfolio of DrMOS Power Stages, graphics, and computing systems, designers get a cost-effective, high-performance core power solution that matches their advanced feature and capability goals. For example, the AOZ5310NQI-A and AOZ5517QI-03 DrMOS solutions are offered in small QFN5x5 packages that meet the power requirements in graphics and desktop applications while providing best-in-class robustness.

Technical highlights include: AOS Advanced Transient Modulator (A2TM) control: Variable frequency hysteretic peak current mode control ensures fast transient response and dynamic phase current balance; Two output rails with flexible 8+0 to 4+4 phase configuration; The SVI3 interface to the CPU is compliant with the AMD 2.0 specification; Low quiescent current: 2.5 mA (in PSI6); Autonomous Phase Management, including Phase shedding and auto DCM to minimize power loss; User-friendly GUI for compensation and configuration with minimal external RC components; EC programmability for configurations with built-in MTP; Supports multi-source industry-standard DrMOS; QFN 6×6-52L package.

The AOZ98252QI is immediately available in production quantities with a lead time of 12-16 weeks. The unit price for AOZ98252QI starts at $2.95 in 1,000-piece quantities.