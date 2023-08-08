Continue to Site

Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

Elastomer socket for Ethernet switch device

By

High-Speed Elastomer Socket for Ethernet Switch Device Socket is constructed with high performance and low inductance elastomer contactor. The temperature range is -55 C to +150 C. The pin self-inductance is 0.10 nH, and the mutual inductance of 0.007 nH. Capacitance to ground is 0.069 pF. The current capacity is 4 amps per pin and operates at bandwidths up to 40 GHz with less than 1dB of insertion loss. The socket is also designed to dissipate 55 watts with a unique spring-loaded compression heatsink and axial flow fan.

Copyright © 2023 · WTWH Media LLC and its licensors. All rights reserved.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of WTWH Media.

Privacy Policy