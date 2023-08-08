High-Speed Elastomer Socket for Ethernet Switch Device Socket is constructed with high performance and low inductance elastomer contactor. The temperature range is -55 C to +150 C. The pin self-inductance is 0.10 nH, and the mutual inductance of 0.007 nH. Capacitance to ground is 0.069 pF. The current capacity is 4 amps per pin and operates at bandwidths up to 40 GHz with less than 1dB of insertion loss. The socket is also designed to dissipate 55 watts with a unique spring-loaded compression heatsink and axial flow fan.