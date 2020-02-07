Electromagnetic field analyzer measures in time and frequency domains

The Microrad NHT 3DL Electromagnetic Field Analyzer is designed to measure electromagnetic fields in both time and frequency domains and in compliance with all the main international standards and regulations.

A wide selection of interchangeable electromagnetic field probes allows this handheld analyzer to measure complex electric and magnetic fields from dc to 1 MHz in Selective Mode, and 0 to 40 GHz in Wideband Mode. The Monitoring Mode function allows for received signals from the attached probe to be recorded to the instrument’s non-volatile internal memory. The NHT 3DL can analyze and store complex waveforms with transitory and pulse characteristics. This saved data can then be downloaded to a PC to extract relevant information acquired during the monitoring. Battery power allows the user to perform monitoring tasks for at least 24 hours. NHT 3DL can be entirely controlled remotely via fiber optic or wireless (Wi-Fi) connections. Outdoor monitoring in all weather conditions can be carried out, due to the NHT 3DL’s IP67 enclosure.

The NHT 3DL when operating in broadband mode with E series probes covers frequencies from 100 kHz to 40 GHz. When utilized in conjunction with the ER series probes it can demodulate and rebuild radar signal pulses up to 500 nsec, providing automatic measurement of Tau, PRF and Duty Cycle values. This mode is particularly useful for radar source recognition and measurement. In the FFT Analysis Mode, the device covers the 1-MHz band in four decades, 1/10/100/1,000 kHz with 1,000 points resolution per decade and automatic peak search markers. In the Oscilloscope Mode, it displays high-definition time frames with manual trigger function and Amplitude/Time marker. The NHT 3DL, when combined with the new 33S Triple Probe, can measure static magnetic, magnetic, and electric fields from 1 Hz to 1 MHz in a disjoint/combined mode.

The operator interface is based on a high-resolution color touch screen display. It can be remotely controlled via Wi-Fi or fiber-optic connection, with the display shown on Windows and Android devices. The Microrad NHT 3DL analyzer is designed to operate also as an area monitor.

The NHT 3DL is ready for the 5G challenge, for the automotive/railway electric traction industry, the medical diagnostics field, or wherever regulated industrial activities exist. The NHT 3DL’s 5G Trigger function is capable of capturing events up to 100 μsec. 5G utilizes mobile directional beams (Full Dimensional 3D) with the possibility of directing the radiated lobe of the antenna in a targeted way towards the individual user, even in motion. The mobile directional beams, in horizontal plane (azimuth) as well as in vertical plane (elevation), are emitted from macro-cellular, micro-cellular and pico-cellular sites that use Massive MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) antennas up to 8×8 elements. 5G is a system that optimizes the electromagnetic coverage both in spatial and energetic terms, able to modify the dimensional characteristics of the radiation beam both in Beam Sweeping and in Beam Tracking phases.

Made by Microrad, a recognized leader in electromagnetic safety instrumentation, the NHT 3DL Electromagnetic Field Analyzer is available now from Saelig Company, Inc. the USA technical distributor.

