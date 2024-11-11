Electronic architecture advances aid vehicle development

Increasing urbanization is driving demand for sustainable mobility options based on zero-emission electromobility. At electronica 2024, Infineon Technologies AG will showcase its developments in power semiconductors, control ICs, and advanced electronic architectures that address these demands.

Infineon’s recent innovations include fusion modules that combine silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon (Si) chips to balance system cost, power density, and efficiency. These developments support on-board chargers and automotive battery management systems (BMS) for electric vehicles. Current product offerings encompass Infineon’s Main Inverter CoolSiC™ Kits, battery management solutions, GaN-based on-board chargers, steer-by-wire systems, and H2 sensors for fuel-cell applications.

The shift toward software-defined vehicles relies on high-performance semiconductors and cybersecurity measures. Infineon’s AURIX™ TC4x microcontrollers support safety features, automated driving capabilities, steer-by-wire functions, and electro-mechanical braking (EMB). These microcontrollers facilitate vehicle networks with zonal architectures, supporting autonomous functions, cloud connectivity, and AI integration.

Urban transport strategies are expanding to include micromobility solutions. Infineon’s semiconductor applications now extend to light electric vehicles (LEVs) and Mobility as a Service (MaaS) platforms, covering e-scooters, e-bikes, e-rickshaws, and e-cargo bikes. These vehicles typically operate on batteries ranging from 28V to 168V, incorporating motor inverters, battery management systems, and smart electronics.

Technical demonstrations of these technologies, including Infineon’s zonal architectures with brain ECUs, i500 inverter applications for the Stellantis e-smart car powertrain, and an electric scooter implementation, are available for review.