Electronic component guide features 5,000 items with downloadable CAD files

Keystone Electronics has published its K75 Catalog, a 152-page product design guide containing over 5,000 electronic components and hardware items. The catalog provides detailed technical specifications, dimensional drawings, photographs, and illustrations for each product, with measurements presented in both Imperial and Metric units to support international design requirements.

The catalog covers seven primary product categories: battery clips, contacts and holders; fuse clips and holders; terminals and test points; spacers and standoffs; panel hardware; pins, plugs, jacks and sockets; and multi-purpose hardware. Each section includes comprehensive dimensional data and material specifications to facilitate component selection and integration into electronic assemblies.

The printed catalog functions alongside Keystone’s online Dynamic Catalog K75, which provides downloadable PDF files, STEP models, PCB symbols, and footprints for CAD integration. The web-based system also connects to global distribution inventory databases, enabling real-time availability verification and procurement planning.

Keystone Electronics manufactures electronic components through stamping, machining, and assembly processes at ISO 9001:2015 certified facilities. The company maintains an application engineering team that provides product modification services and custom design support for specialized requirements. All products meet RoHS compliance standards for environmental regulations.

The company operates from headquarters in New Hyde Park, New York, with additional offices in Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia to support regional engineering and distribution activities. The catalog serves as a reference tool for engineers requiring detailed component specifications and mechanical interface data for electronic system design.