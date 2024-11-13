Electronic design platform connects cloud resources to PCB workflows

Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced the latest advancement in its Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced the latest advancement in its electronic systems design portfolio . The new release integrates Xpedition software, Hyperlynx software, and PADS Professional software into a unified user experience with cloud connectivity and AI capabilities to advance innovation in electronic systems design.

The electronic systems design industry faces challenges including engineering talent shortages, supply chain uncertainties, and increasing design complexity. These factors have affected engineers and the development ecosystem’s ability to meet modern electronics development demands. Siemens’ next-generation solution addresses these challenges through an intuitive, AI-enhanced, cloud-connected, integrated, and secure platform.

The release combines Xpedition, Hyperlynx, and PADS Professional software through a unified experience that emphasizes ease-of-use and unification. This enables engineers to work more efficiently and achieve faster results. The modern user interface shared across all Xpedition and HyperLynx products increases productivity and makes HyperLynx analysis accessible to more designers.

The solution includes predictive engineering and support assistance using AI to enhance engineers’ capabilities and optimize workflows. Cloud connectivity facilitates collaboration across the value chain and provides access to specialized services and resources. This allows engineers to adapt to changing requirements, gain supply chain insights, and collaborate with stakeholders regardless of location.

The software features enhanced integration with Siemens’ Teamcenter software for product lifecycle management and NX software for product engineering. This enables multi-BOM support and closer collaboration between ECAD and MCAD domains. Security measures include configurable data access restrictions with geo-location capabilities, adherence to industry protocols, and partnerships with cloud providers. The platform also supports design and verification requirements management for model-based systems engineering.

Siemens’ next-generation electronic systems design solution, including Xpedition NG software and HyperLynx NG software, is currently available. PADS Pro NG software will be released in the second quarter of 2025.