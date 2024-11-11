Electronics design platform integrates mechanical and software development

Altium announces three new products at electronica 2024, centered around a cloud-based electronics design and supply chain platform. The flagship product, Altium Discover, connects semiconductor manufacturers, distributors, and product developers through integrated workflow tools.

Built on Altium 365’s cloud infrastructure, Discover enables real-time collaboration across the electronics supply chain. The platform features digital rights management for intellectual property protection and maintains contextual data throughout the product lifecycle. Engineers can evaluate and select components while accessing market data, and distributors can track design wins from concept to production.

Two specialized solutions complement Discover. Altium Develop unifies electronics, mechanical, and software design workflows for small and medium-sized businesses. The platform enables concurrent engineering through integrated tools that streamline the development process. The combined electronics and mechanical design environment supports software development integration, offering simplified procurement workflow and turnkey deployment options.

Altium Lifecycle provides enterprise-grade product management capabilities through comprehensive audit trail functionality and regulatory compliance tools. The platform integrates product lifecycle tracking with manufacturing process controls, enabling enterprises to maintain consistent quality standards throughout production.

The new solutions address specific challenges in electronics design: fragmented workflows, supply chain complexity, and lifecycle management. Altium Discover’s cloud platform enables secure data sharing between stakeholders while maintaining traceability of components and designs. The integrated tools allow manufacturers to access market insights directly, helping inform product development decisions.