Electronics design search engine integrates PCB software

SnapEDA and DipTrace, an easy-to-use PCB design software, are announcing a new collaboration that introduces support for DipTrace on the SnapEDA website, and integrates SnapEDA’s massive computer-aided design (CAD) database directly into DipTrace’s latest PCB design software.

With billions of electronic components to choose from, engineers are faced with multiple challenges during the component selection stage. First, engineers need to filter an overwhelming number of electronic components to select one with the best form, fit and function for their design. And once they’ve made their selection, they need to source or create digital models for that electronic component, in order to integrate it.

The new SnapEDA search capability now available within DipTrace 4.1.2 solves both of these challenges to help engineers select and integrate electronic components in a snap. Finding components is as simple as searching the part needed, such as ‘25 MHz crystal’, and once an engineer selects a part, it comes ready-to-use with its schematic symbol, PCB footprint and 3D model for instant design-in.

During initial user research conducted by SnapEDA, DipTrace users specified a preference for the DipTrace binary format over the ASCII format. As a result, SnapEDA & DipTrace worked together to ensure that SnapEDA’s CAD models are provided in the native binary .eli and .lib formats. This means engineers will have a native experience, and that CAD models will be fully forward compatible.

SnapEDA works directly with the leading electronic component suppliers in the industry to make their CAD models available for free to engineers via its platform. New parts are added each day by their highly trained Component Engineering team. The team adds millions of new parts each year guided by standards and rigorous verification checks, including SnapEDA’s patented verification software. As soon as new components are uploaded to the SnapEDA platform, they’re instantly available within DipTrace.

To access the new DipTrace CAD models, simply download the latest version of DipTrace, or visit www.snapeda.com, or its affiliated partners.