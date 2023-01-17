Electrostatic shielding now available for high-voltage reed relays

Pickering Electronics now offers optional electrostatic shielding for its 10kV stand-off Series 67/68 SIL/SIP reed relay families. Electrostatic screening protects against noise that can otherwise occur between the coil drive and high-voltage circuits. This new screening is in addition to Pickering’s internal mu-metal screen which eliminates magnetic interaction when devices are closely stacked.

Series 67 and 68 high voltage reed relays are constructed using a lead frame in a Single-in-Line format and feature former-less coils which means that they can be housed in a smaller package than is usual for this type of device, that measures just 58.4 x 12.6 x 14.5mm. Series 67 relays feature PCB connections to switch and coil and provide the highest power switch capability in the Pickering portfolio – up to 200W. Series 68 devices have PCB connections to the coil and flying leads to the switch which keeps high voltage away from the PCB. Configurations include: 1 Form A SPST up to 10kV stand-off, 7.5kV switching at 50W (max); 1 Form A SPST up to 8kV stand-off, 6kV switching at 200W (max); 1 Form C SPDT up to 5kV stand-off, 2.5kV switching at 100W (max); 5, 12 or 24V coils are available with the option of an internal diode across the coil connections.