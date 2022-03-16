element14 launches Raspberry Pi music or audio-themed design challenge

In celebration of Pi Day, element14.com, an Avnet community, launched the Raspberry Pi Pi-Fest Design Challenge. This design challenge will put Raspberry Pi Pico at the center stage as community members will use the device, coupled with any other Raspberry Pi products of their choice, to create a music or audio-themed project.

Fifty sponsored challengers will receive a Raspberry Pi Pico kit free of charge to build and blog about their music or audio project. Community members can use the Raspberry Pi Pico to produce music and audio projects, including:

Synthesizers

Podcasting Rigs

Live Production Machines

AI Music Machines

Sound Level Logging and Monitoring Devices

“We always love seeing the innovative designs and projects the element14 Community creates,” said Dianne Kibbey, Global Head of Community and Social Media for element14. “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate Pi Day than engaging our community to put their creativity to the test and create a musical project with the Raspberry Pi Pico.”

After receiving their Raspberry Pi Pico kit, challengers will have until July to complete and blog about their projects. Successful projects will be featured on element14’s Pi-Fest Live Stream and a Pi-Fest Tour Poster. The first-place winner will receive $500 in Ticketmaster vouchers, a Shure SM7B Professional Microphone and Stand, a Go XLR professional USB Audio Interface, a headline position on the live-streamed festival, and a headline position in their very own Pi-Fest Tour Poster. The runner-up will receive $250 in Ticketmaster vouchers, a Shure MV7 USB microphone, a headline position on the live-streamed festival, and a headline position in their own Pi-Fest Tour Poster. Finisher prizes include a feature on the Pi-Fest Tour poster and a Multicomp Pro Multimeter Set.

Community members can now apply for the Raspberry Pi Pi-Fest Design Challenge through April 14 atcommunity.element14.com/challenges-projects/design-challenges/pi-fest/.

Newark is offering exclusive deals on select Raspberry Pi products in celebration of Pi Day, including the Raspberry Pi Pico, Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, Raspberry Pi High Quality Camera, and other products. element14 customers can access these deals by visiting https://www.newark.com/buy-raspberry-pi#s3

Pi Day is an annual celebration of the mathematical constant pi and is observed on March 14 since 3, 1, and 4 are the first three significant digits of pi. This Pi Day, Newark also celebrates its 10-year manufacturing and distribution partnership with Raspberry Pi Ltd and to mark this significant milestone, Newark is showcasing the Top 10 Raspberry Pi videos, projects, and a round-up of ‘retro’ photos and events from the last ten years.

Additionally, Community members will have a chance to enter a giveaway by sharing their longest-serving Raspberry Pi application currently in use. Ten winners will each receive 10 Raspberry Pi Picos and a Raspberry Pi NOIR 8MP Camera.