Analyzer captures isochronous traffic for Bluetooth audio development

Bluetooth protocol analysis systems now include tracking technology for full and accurate capture of isochronous traffic on connected and broadcast links, an innovative auto-detection capability built into a test-equipment grade integration of the power-friendly LC3 audio codec, and support for several new audio profiles.

Bluetooth LE Audio uses a new isochronous physical channel to carry two types of audio transports — broadcast and connection-oriented, called Broadcast Isochronous Streams and Connected Isochronous Streams. Each transport is designed for specific types of new end-user applications and functionalities, like audio sharing (personal and public), surround audio, and auditoriums. Each transport also presents new challenges to Bluetooth test and analysis equipment due to new protocol requirements involving the establishment and security of isochronous connections. Bluetooth is a particularly challenging wireless technology to sniff, and the implementation details of these new isochronous protocols adds even further complexities leading to debugging limitations and difficulties.

To address these limitations and difficulties, Ellisys developed tzero Tracking, a proprietary technology that delivers high-fidelity capture of isochronous traffic from the initial instance of isochronous traffic, without gaps or any other limitations. This technology, available on the Bluetooth Vanguard Advanced Wireless Analysis System, also eliminates the cumbersome requirement for engineers to provide the security keys to the analyzer in advance of an isochronous capture process, thus removing time-wasting and frustrating restrictions, so engineers can focus on their work without worrying about limitations of their tools.

Bluetooth Vanguard includes a deep set of state-of-the-art capabilities, including Capture Diversity, a capture quality improvement technique important for audio development that employs a co-operational replication of the Ellisys whole-band digital capture engine.

The Low Complexity Communications Codec, or LC3, covers a wide selection of bit rates and allows developers to easily manage trade-offs between audio quality and power consumption, enabling extensions to battery life or even smaller battery sizes. For Bluetooth Low Energy devices, LC3 enables a new wave of development for hearing assistive devices, music, speech, and other audio applications.

This latest Ellisys update, available on all Ellisys Bluetooth analyzer models, not only includes detailed decoding for LC3 traffic, but a new, innovative feature, based on an Ellisys-designed, test equipment-grade LC3 codec, which allows for automatic determination of advertised LC3 configuration parameters. Historically, test equipment implementations have required a complete and error-free capture of (wirelessly transmitted) audio codec configuration parameters to properly capture, characterize, and replay audio. With this auto-detect innovation, even with otherwise critical configuration packets corrupted by interferences or low signal strength, LC3 audio is still recognized, understood, captured, and available for further analysis. Even incorrect configuration implementations will not prevent LC3 capture. These attributes make the Ellisys approach truly robust and allows engineers to immediately focus on the audio aspects of the analysis rather than wireless quality challenges or other non-audio issues. These LC3 updates integrate with a range of existing audio analysis features available on all analyzer configurations.

Existing customers can upgrade their software installation online to add these features at no cost. Ellisys Bluetooth solutions are available for immediate purchase with shipments 2-4 weeks from order placement. Various configurations are provided to meet a variety of customer price and feature requirements. For more information, including software downloads, contact sales@ellisys.com or visit www.ellisys.com.

