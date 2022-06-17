NVIDIA-based board targets advanced AI computing

An embedded single-board computing (SBC) engine leverages the integrated deep learning capabilities and rich I/O of the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier. The 3U CPCI Serial-based JetKit-3010 delivers artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled video inspection, analysis, object detection and recognition capabilities to system developers building advanced technologies to develop, test and manufacture smarter and more reliable systems in markets such as automotive, agriculture or industrial automation.

Holger Heidenblut, Business Development Manager, of Elma, noted, “Our new JetKit-3010 contributes a game-changing compute engine to applications converging in AI and advanced graphics, like object detection and inspection, intelligent video analytics, robotics, and autonomous driving. And because it’s CompactPCI Serial, it can be integrated with a range of boards available from a multi-vendor ecosystem to enable system platforms tailored to the specific design requirements.”

Prior to the open standards-based JetKit-3010, research and development with AI components required extremely powerful and specialized hardware, much of which is purpose-built and expensive.

The unique combination of the NVIDIA module in a CompactPCI Serial architecture is a powerful, yet cost-effective, method to develop applications requiring pattern recognition, environment recognition or situation analysis.

Elma Electronic’s JetKit-3010 combines the flexibility of an eight-core ARM processor with the compute performance of 512 NVIDIA CUDA cores and 64 Tensor cores to provide compute density, energy efficiency and AI inferencing capabilities that are a quantum jump in intelligent machine processing.

The JetKit-3010 can be packaged as a standalone small form factor platform or integrated as a multi-function SBC in an existing CPCI system platform. It provides a rich set of features, including I/O available via the front panel or backplane: M.2 NVME, HDMI, 4x USB, 2x Gigabit Ethernet and x8 PCIe ports.

The display controller supports high resolution imaging 3,840×2,160 at 60 Hz (up to 36 bpp) via HDMI, and multi-stream HD video and JPEG support for most encode and decode video standards. A dedicated programmable ARM Cortex A9 audio processor provides a multi-channel, high-definition audio (HDA) path via the HDMI interface.

