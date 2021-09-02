Power-and-ground-only VPX backplanes target system designs based on open standards

Power- and ground-only VPX backplanes include flexible design options that meet the needs of today’s high-speed, open standards-based system architectures.

These include OpenVPX, CMOSS- and HOST-compliant hardware as well as systems aligned to The Open Group Sensor System Open Architecture (SOSA) Technical Standard or even custom designs.

System designers can cost-effectively test and build open standards-based embedded systems and reduce development time using the new backplanes. Available with or without apertures, they accommodate a range of high-speed RF and optical connectors. The expanded range of power- and ground-only backplanes are designed for next-gen data rates of 40 Gbps and up to 100 Gpbs.

Ram Rajan, Sr. VP of Engineering with Elma Electronic Inc, said, “For an embedded designer moving a system to market, development time and ease of use are critical. By freeing up all available pins during system development, these new power- and ground-only backplanes enable rapid test and retest of different profile configurations.”

Aside from the pins assigned for 3.3, 5 and 12-V power, and the defined ground and utility planes, all pins are user-defined. The rear connectors are all fully populated and can be accessed with Elma’s slot-to-slot or slot-to-I/O bulkhead cable assemblies for system development.