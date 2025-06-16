Embedded add-on board check water quality

A compact add-on board from MIKROE enables the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in water to be measured, providing an accurate indicator of water quality. A new addition to the 1800-strong mikroBUS-enabled Click board family, TDS Click features the CD4060B oscillator from Texas Instruments, supported by the LMV324 op-amp, MCP3221 ADC from Microchip, and dual-voltage regulation using LP2985AIM5-3.0 and ADM8829.

TDS Click features a multi-stage signal conditioning circuit that amplifies, rectifies, and filters the signal from the connected TDS probe, delivering a clean DC voltage proportional to the TDS level. The output can be accessed either as an analogue voltage or a digital I2C signal, selectable via the onboard ADC SEL jumper. Operating with both 3.3V and 5V logic levels, it ensures broad MCU compatibility.

TDS Click is fully compatible with the mikroBUS socket and can be used on any host system supporting the mikroBUS standard. It comes with the mikroSDK open-source libraries, offering unparalleled flexibility for evaluation and customization. This latest Click board also features the ClickID function, which simplifies use by enabling the host system to seamlessly and automatically detect and identify this add-on board.