Embedded antennas cover Wi-Fi bands and more

L-com has just introduced a line of stamped metal antennas. These AP/router-embedded antennas offer a combination of performance, ultra-compactness, and ruggedness.

The new omnidirectional stamped metal antennas provide uniform coverage in all directions with isotropic radiation patterns. The signals are optimized with linear polarization and offer a typical gain of up to 5.1 dBi and a maximum gain of up to 6.52 dBi. They feature frequency stabilization and have a maximum input VSWR of 2:1.

To meet a wide variety of frequency-band needs, they cover frequencies from 1800 to 7125 MHz and are offered with single or dual bands. Options with the single-band models are 1800-1900 MHz, 1880-1900 MHz, 2400-2500 MHz, 5150-5825 MHz, and 5900-7125 MHz. Options with the dual-band models are 2400-2500 and 4900-5825 MHz, 2400-2500 and 5150-5825 MHz, and 2412-2484 and 5150-5825 MHz.

At an ultra-compact 1 to 2 inches long, L-com’s new stamped metal antennas are easy to integrate into small routers and access points, and they feature case mounting or onboard mounting. Some models have an IPEX connector and cable. They are rugged as well, with a stamped metal construction and a wide operating temperature range of -40° to +185° F (-40° to +85° C).

L-com’s stamped metal antennas are suited for myriad uses. These include IoT, M2M, telemetry, wireless remote control, PANs, industrial/commercial equipment, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi/BT/BLE/Zigbee/ISM applications, IEEE 802.11 b/g/n embedded applications, remote technology monitoring, consumer tracking, smart home wearables and devices, agriculture, healthcare, and digital signage.

L-com’s new stamped metal antennas can be purchased individually or in value packs of 50 antennas. They are in stock now and available for immediate shipment.