Embedded computing series integrates four 2.5 GbE network ports

Advantech has introduced two AI-integrated desktop platforms: the Mini-ITX AIMB-2710 and Micro-ATX AIMB-589. These platforms use Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors (Series 2) S-Series, integrating an NPU capable of 36 TOPS for AI acceleration. The platforms include PCIe Gen5 support for GPU cards and come equipped with 6400MHz DDR5 memory, USB4 Type-C, multiple USB 3.2 Gen2, and 2.5GbE LAN ports for data transmission. These specifications make the platforms suitable for medical imaging, automated optical inspection, and semiconductor testing applications.

The AIMB-2710 and AIMB-589 motherboards provide a 15% multi-core performance increase through the Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors (Series 2) S-series architecture. The integrated NPUs achieve 36 TOPS of processing power. Both models use DDR5 memory with speeds up to 6400 MT/s and incorporate the Xe LPG architecture with 4 Xe Graphics Engines for matrix multiplications. The AIMB-589’s design allows for two double-deck graphics cards with PCIe Gen5 at 32GT/s.

The Mini-ITX AIMB-2710 includes 6 USB 3.2 ports, 1 USB4 Type-C port, and 2 2.5GbE LAN ports. The Micro-ATX AIMB-589 features M.2 E-Key for Wi-Fi, support for five 4K displays, 4 2.5GbE LAN ports, and 8 USB 3.2 ports. The AIMB-589 also includes 2 M.2 M-Key 2280 slots for NVMe SSDs, Hailo 8 NPU card compatibility, and 8 SATA ports. Both motherboards incorporate RAID support, TPM 2.0, and ECC functionality.

The platforms utilize SUSI API, custom BIOS, and maintain compatibility with Windows and Ubuntu. They include DeviceOn software for remote monitoring and maintenance. The platforms work with the Edge AI SDK toolkit, which provides a GUI for inference benchmarking and runtime SDK assessments. The product line includes accessories through its Design-in Service: RAM, SSD/HDD, wireless modules, cables, coolers, and chassis.