Embedded development tools help connect MCUs to cloud services

Microchip Technology Inc. announced its cloud agnostic, turnkey, full-stack embedded development solutions. From the smallest PIC and AVR microcontrollers (MCUs) for sensors and actuator devices, to the most sophisticated 32-bit MCU and microprocessor (MPU) gateway solutions for edge computing, the company is now making it possible for developers to connect to any major core and any major cloud, using Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or narrowband 5G technologies – all while maintaining a strong security foundation through the support of its Trust Platform for the CryptoAuthentication family.

Microchip’s already broad portfolio of IoT solutions now includes six additional solutions. Making their core, connectivity, security, development environment and debug capabilities easily accessible, all are designed to lower project costs and complexity in development:

PIC-IoT WA and AVR-IoT WA boards: Two new PIC and AVR MCU development boards with a companion custom-built rapid prototyping tool developed in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), helping designers natively connect IoT sensor nodes to the AWS IoT Core service via Wi-Fi

Gateway solutions running AWS IoT Greengrass: Based on the latest wireless System On Module (SOM), the ATSAMA5D27-WLSOM1 integrates the SAMA5D2 MPU, WILC3000 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo module fully powered by the MCP16502 high-performance Power Management IC (PMIC)

SAM-IoT WG: Connects the Google Cloud IoT Core with Microchip’s popular 32-bit SAM-D21 Arm Cortex M0+ range of microcontrollers

Cortex M0+ range of microcontrollers Azure IoT SAM MCU based IoT development platform: Integrates the Azure IoT device SDK and Azure IoT services with Microchip’s MPLAB ® X development tools ecosystem

X development tools ecosystem PIC-BLE and AVR-BLE boards: Two new PIC and AVR MCU boards for sensor node devices that connect to mobile devices for industrial, consumer and security applications and the cloud via gateways featuring Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

LTE-M/NB-IoT development kit: Features Monarch chip-based modules by Sequans enabling coverage of IoT nodes and leveraging the latest low power, 5G cellular technology

Each solution is designed to focus on ease of use and rapid development for smart industrial, medical, consumer, agriculture and retail applications, with embedded security in mind. The vast selection of connectivity technologies, combined with the wide range of microcontroller and microprocessor performance and peripheral features, makes these solutions scalable across a wide range of markets.

Microchip’s new range of small sensor node development kits, IoT tools and solutions start at $29.00 in quantities of one. Ordering part numbers include: